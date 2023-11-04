ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintain run-rate in crucial match against Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Kiwis scored 228 in the 31st Over of the match as both Williamson and Ravindra partnership maintained the momentum for their side at M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

BENGALURU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2023) Kiwis maintained their momentum and scored 228 for one in the 31st Over of the must-win match for Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Pakistan made the decision to field first after winning the toss, with their captain, Babar Azam, opting to bowl against New Zealand.

Pakistan's strategy for the match centered around their pace bowlers, as Hasan Ali was included in the playing eleven for this high-stakes clash against New Zealand.

New Zealand, on the other hand, received a significant boost as their skipper, Kane Williamson, returned to action after recovering from a thumb injury. Additionally, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was recalled to bolster the New Zealand squad for their showdown with Pakistan.

To accommodate the return of Williamson and Sodhi, New Zealand made some changes to their lineup. Will Young was replaced by Kane Williamson, and the injured Matt Henry had to make way for another experienced New Zealand player at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

This match held immense importance for the Pakistan team, as their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2023 depended on a victory against New Zealand. The pressure was on, and Pakistan knew that they needed not just a win but also a convincing one to boost their net run rate and inch closer to New Zealand's position in the standings.

They were well aware that a subsequent victory against England would be necessary to keep their semi-final dreams alive.

The road to the semi-finals had taken an unexpected turn for New Zealand, who started the World Cup with four consecutive victories. However, three consecutive losses and a spate of injuries to key players had put their campaign in jeopardy. The team that won the 1992 World Cup now had to navigate a treacherous path to stay in contention for the coveted title.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.