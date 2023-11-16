ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa opts to bat first against Australia

(@Abdulla99267510)

The cricketing spectacle has witnessed India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand reaching the highly anticipated semifinals.

KOLKATA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2023) In a pivotal moment at the 13th ICC cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa secured the toss, choosing to bat first in the second semifinal against Australia at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Yesterday, in the first semifinal clash, India clinched a spot in the final by defeating New Zealand by a substantial 70-run margin.

Today's second semifinal features a clash between South Africa, led by the determined Temba Bavuma, and Australia, captained by the versatile all-rounder Pat Cummins. South Africa's lineup boasts prominent players such as Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Jerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, and Heinrich Klaasen.

On the Australian side, the charismatic Pat Cummins leads a formidable team including David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and the seasoned campaigner Josh Hazlewood.

The umpiring duties for this crucial encounter are entrusted to Richard Kettleborough from England and Nitin Menon from India. Chris Gaffaney from New Zealand and Michael Gough from England serve as the third and fourth umpires, respectively. The match referee for this high-stakes match between Australia and South Africa is Javagal Srinath from India.

As the cricketing world awaits the outcome of this semifinal, all eyes are set on the grand finale scheduled for November 19th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.