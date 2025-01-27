ICC Men’s CT 2025 tickets to go on sale Tuesday

Fans can now secure their place at the unmissable ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, taking place in Pakistan with India’s matches in the the UAE from February 19 to March 9

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Fans can now secure their place at the unmissable ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, taking place in Pakistan with India’s matches in the the UAE from February 19 to March 9.

Tickets for group stage matches and the second semi-final to be played in Pakistan will go on general sale here on Tuesday, January 28, said a press release.

The Members of the ICC Family will enjoy exclusive early access, with a two-hour priority window to purchase tickets which is open now.

General stand ticket prices will start from 1,000 Pakistan Rupees, with more premium seating available from 1,500 Pakistan Rupees in different categories including, across the 10 matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Physical tickets will also be available for purchase from February 3 at designated TCS Express centres across Pakistan, with details to be announced in due course.

Ticket information for the India matches to be played in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on February 20 and 23 and March 2, will follow shortly.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Final tickets to be played on March 9 will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semifinal in Dubai.

The thrilling two-week competition will see the world’s top eight teams put it all on the line in 15 intense matches across 19 days, with every match counting in the pursuit of the iconic white jackets.

ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya said, “We are thrilled to announce the official ticket on-sale for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. This is a significant moment for cricket in Pakistan, hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996.

“The Champions Trophy promises to be an unmissable event where every match counts showcasing exciting cricket, featuring the world’s best teams competing for the coveted white jackets.

We encourage fans to not miss out and get their tickets now for the first Champions Trophy since 2017.”

Tournament Director, Sumair Ahmad Syed said, “The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is a monumental event, first in Pakistan since 1996, offering cricket fans an unparalleled chance to witness the game’s finest stars live in action as they vie for one of the most coveted trophies in cricket.

With Pakistan’s state-of-the-art, newly upgraded stadiums as the stage, this short and sharp tournament in which every match counts promises unforgettable moments of skill, passion and drama,he added.

The affordable ticket pricing ensures that fans from all walks of life can be part of this historic spectacle, making it a celebration for all generations of cricket lovers, he added and said this is a unique opportunity for families to come together, for parents to introduce their children to the magic of live cricket and to inspire a lifelong love for the sport.

The energy, excitement and unforgettable memories of watching world-class cricket from the stands will be truly priceless.

“We have made tickets not only affordable but also easily accessible through the official online platform and more than 100 outlets across Pakistan. I urge all fans to secure their tickets only through this authorised channel to ensure a smooth experience."

“Join us in supporting the competing teams, including Pakistan, as they aim to defend their title on home soil. Let’s unite, celebrate, and make this tournament a resounding success”

Excitement for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 is building with the launch of the high-energy marketing campaign ‘all on the line’ here, featuring super stars Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Phil Salt, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.