ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 supported by Dream 11 would begin again for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak when Nepal faces second-placed USA, on Monday (September 13) in Muscat, Oman.

On the back of the successful live streaming of the ICC Women's T20 European Qualifier, there was now another opportunity to catch another pathway event live thanks to the streaming arrangement between IMG Arena and ICC, said a press release issued here.

The six match ODI series was available to view live on FanCode in the Indian sub-continent and on ICC.tv in the rest of the world.

Nepal was currently sixth in the League 2 table featuring seven teams Oman, the USA, Scotland, Namibia, the UAE, and Papua New Guinea.

Nepal so far has played four matches in the four-year League 2 cycle and have registered two wins and two defeats. Oman leads the standings winning eight of the 10 matches played. The USA was second in the standings with six wins out of 12 matches played and PNG are at the bottom having lost all eight matches played so far.

In a recent two match ODI series that USA played in Oman, USA's Jaskaran Malhotra stole the show with his feat of six sixes in an over against Papua New Guinea. Becoming the fourth player to strike six sixes in an over in international cricket, the American joins an exclusive club that includes some of the game's greats and hopes to bring this superb form into the series. Malhotra and his team will play Nepal in the first fixture followed by Oman on 16 September. For complete schedule of fixtures in this series click here.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 was the gateway to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 as the teams finishing in the top three would secure berths in the Men's CWC Qualifier set to take place in Zimbabwe between June 18 and July 9, 2023. The bottom four would compete in the Men's CWC Qualifier Play-Off.