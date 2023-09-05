Open Menu

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks On A Historic Tour To Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2023 | 01:24 PM

The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Trophy began its tour in India, the host of the tournament, since June 27 and it has travelled to Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the USA, West Indies, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, France and England.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2023) The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy has made its grand arrival in Lahore, and commenced a three-day tour filled with iconic moments, engaging activities, and an opportunity for cricket enthusiasts to get up close with this prestigious trophy.

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy, one of the most coveted prizes in the world of cricket, touched down in Lahore on 4 September and is scheduled to depart on 6 September. During this brief yet momentous visit, the trophy is being embarked on a swift journey, making stops at historical landmarks, cricket academies, and educational institutions, providing fans from all walks of life a chance to witness the glory of cricket up close.

To allow media personnel to capture this historical moment, the trophy will be on display at the National Cricket academy's outdoor area on 6 September at 10 am for 40 minutes.

The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 is all set to take place in India from 5 October to 19 November. Pakistan, currently the number one side in the 50-over format, clinched the title in 1992 under the leadership of Imran Khan when they defeated England by 22 runs in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. In the last edition of the ICC Men’s World Cup held in England in 2019, Pakistan narrowly missed an opportunity to qualify for the semi-finals, ending with 11 points from nine games and finishing in fifth place.

