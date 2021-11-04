The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the ICC Player of the Month nominees for October, with a strong T20 World Cup flavour in the men's category

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Pakistan's Asif Ali and Namibia's David Wiese are the trio nominated for October's accolade, all enjoying fine starts to the tournament in UAE and Oman.

Al Hasan was vital in Bangladesh's negotiation of the First Round, also playing three Super 12 matches before succumbing to an injury that ruled him out for the rest of the tournament. Across six T20Is, Shakib scored 131 runs at 21.83, though it was perhaps with the ball where the left-armer was more lethal, taking 11 wickets at just 11.18, with an economy of a miserly 5.59. It's no surprise that the all-rounder kept his No.1 spot on the MRF Tyres All-Rounder Rankings, though shares the top of the podium with Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.

Asif Ali's T20 World Cup fireworks in Pakistan's lower order have earned him a nomination, with a blitz of 27* from 12 balls in a win over New Zealand followed up by an extraordinary performance against Afghanistan, hitting four sixes in the 19th over to seal an important third victory at the tournament.

Namibian all-rounder David Wiese rounds out this month's nominees, after playing a pivotal role with both bat and ball in the Eagles' progress to the T20 World Cup's Super 12 stage.

Scoring 162 runs at an average of 27, with a strike rate of 132.78, Wiese has made an immediate impact in Namibia's middle order, with knocks of 66* and 28* against the Netherlands and Ireland crucial in his team's historic run through the First Round. With the ball, Wiese has taken seven wickets at an economy of 7.23, making a case as one of the tournament's premier all-rounders.