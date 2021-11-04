UrduPoint.com

ICC Men's Player Of The Month October Nominees Revealed

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 04:55 PM

ICC Men's Player of the Month October nominees revealed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the ICC Player of the Month nominees for October, with a strong T20 World Cup flavour in the men's category

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the ICC Player of the Month nominees for October, with a strong T20 World Cup flavour in the men's category.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Pakistan's Asif Ali and Namibia's David Wiese are the trio nominated for October's accolade, all enjoying fine starts to the tournament in UAE and Oman.

Al Hasan was vital in Bangladesh's negotiation of the First Round, also playing three Super 12 matches before succumbing to an injury that ruled him out for the rest of the tournament. Across six T20Is, Shakib scored 131 runs at 21.83, though it was perhaps with the ball where the left-armer was more lethal, taking 11 wickets at just 11.18, with an economy of a miserly 5.59. It's no surprise that the all-rounder kept his No.1 spot on the MRF Tyres All-Rounder Rankings, though shares the top of the podium with Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.

Asif Ali's T20 World Cup fireworks in Pakistan's lower order have earned him a nomination, with a blitz of 27* from 12 balls in a win over New Zealand followed up by an extraordinary performance against Afghanistan, hitting four sixes in the 19th over to seal an important third victory at the tournament.

Namibian all-rounder David Wiese rounds out this month's nominees, after playing a pivotal role with both bat and ball in the Eagles' progress to the T20 World Cup's Super 12 stage.

Scoring 162 runs at an average of 27, with a strike rate of 132.78, Wiese has made an immediate impact in Namibia's middle order, with knocks of 66* and 28* against the Netherlands and Ireland crucial in his team's historic run through the First Round. With the ball, Wiese has taken seven wickets at an economy of 7.23, making a case as one of the tournament's premier all-rounders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan T20 World ICC Bangladesh UAE Oman Fine David Progress Ireland Namibia Netherlands Shakib Al Hasan Mohammad Nabi October All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Australia’s PM thanks UAE for &#039;incredible s ..

Australia’s PM thanks UAE for &#039;incredible support&#039; during evacuation ..

16 minutes ago
 LCCI demands uninterrupted gas supply to industry ..

LCCI demands uninterrupted gas supply to industry in winter season

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan a top destination for spiritual tourism: ..

Pakistan a top destination for spiritual tourism: Senator Mushahid

6 minutes ago
 Div admin to shift benefits of PM relief package t ..

Div admin to shift benefits of PM relief package to low income people

6 minutes ago
 DP World & Hashmove Have Signed An Agreement To In ..

DP World & Hashmove Have Signed An Agreement To Integrate Terminal Off-dock & Lo ..

21 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance and the Republic of Indone ..

Etihad Credit Insurance and the Republic of Indonesia State-Owned Indonesia-Re, ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.