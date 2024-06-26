Open Menu

ICC Men’s T20 WC Semis Match Officials Named

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 26, 2024 | 09:30 AM

ICC Men’s T20 WC semis match officials named

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon would be on the on-field umpires when Afghanistan make history by playing in their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final.

An eight-run win against Bangladesh, via DLS, secured safe passage from the Super 8s at Australia’s expense, said a press release.

They would play South Africa in Trinidad on Wednesday June 26, with a place in Saturday’s final on the line.

South Africa were looking to secure a maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final appearance.

Richard Kettleborough would be the tv Umpire, with Ahsan Raza in place as Fourth Umpire.

In the second match, Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker would be in the middle as India and England meet for the second tournament running in the semi-finals.

Reigning champions England booked their place in the final four with a 10-wicket win against co-hosts USA, while India put the finishing touches to a perfect Super 8s stage with a 24-run win over Australia.

Joel Wilson would be the TV Umpire for a re-run of the 2022 semi-final, which saw England come out on top, with Paul Reiffel in place as the fourth umpire in Guyana on June 27.

Semi-finals Match Official appointments- June 26: South Africa v Afghanistan (Trinidad), Referee: Richie Richardson, On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon, TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough, Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza.

June 27: India v England (Guyana), Referee: Jeffrey Crowe, On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker, TV Umpire: Joel Wilson, Fourth Umpire: Paul Reiffel.

Related Topics

India USA Africa Afghanistan T20 World ICC Australia Bangladesh Trinidad South Africa Guyana Paul Reiffel Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough Chris Gaffaney Joel Wilson June TV From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

53 minutes ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

12 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

12 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

12 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

14 hours ago
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

16 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

16 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

17 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

17 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

19 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports