ICC Men’s T20 WC semis match officials named

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon would be on the on-field umpires when Afghanistan make history by playing in their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final.

An eight-run win against Bangladesh, via DLS, secured safe passage from the Super 8s at Australia’s expense, said a press release.

They would play South Africa in Trinidad on Wednesday June 26, with a place in Saturday’s final on the line.

South Africa were looking to secure a maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final appearance.

Richard Kettleborough would be the tv Umpire, with Ahsan Raza in place as Fourth Umpire.

In the second match, Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker would be in the middle as India and England meet for the second tournament running in the semi-finals.

Reigning champions England booked their place in the final four with a 10-wicket win against co-hosts USA, while India put the finishing touches to a perfect Super 8s stage with a 24-run win over Australia.

Joel Wilson would be the TV Umpire for a re-run of the 2022 semi-final, which saw England come out on top, with Paul Reiffel in place as the fourth umpire in Guyana on June 27.

Semi-finals Match Official appointments- June 26: South Africa v Afghanistan (Trinidad), Referee: Richie Richardson, On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon, TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough, Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza.

June 27: India v England (Guyana), Referee: Jeffrey Crowe, On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker, TV Umpire: Joel Wilson, Fourth Umpire: Paul Reiffel.