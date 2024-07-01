ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 team named

Players from four different nations have been named in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Team of the Tournament

Players from four different nations have been named in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Team of the Tournament.

Rohit Sharma has been named as captain the team of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after leading India to their second victory in the competition.

Sharma finished as the second top run-scorer in the competition, scoring 257 runs in eight innings. The pick of his performances came in the win over Australia, when he smashed 92, before adding 57 in the semi-final success against Australia, said a press release.

He was joined at the top of the order by Afghanistan wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the only man to outscore the Indian opener.

Rahmanullah made 281 runs as Afghanistan progressed to the semi-finals for the first time in their history, making half-centuries in three matches. His 60 against Australia proved pivotal as Afghanistan progressed from the Super 8s.

In at No.3 was Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies wicket-keeper batter, who scored 228 runs at an average of 38, including a 53-ball 98 in victory over Afghanistan.

The second Indian player in the XI was Suryakumar Yadav, the hard-hitting batter rewarded for some crucial innings, notably in the semi-final against England, 47, and the Super 8s win over Afghanistan when he smashed 53 off just 28 balls.

At No.5 was the sole Australian in the team, with Marcus Stoinis included after a stellar tournament. Stoinis contributed with bat and ball, scoring his 169 runs at an average of over 40, and a strike rate in excess of 160. He also chipped in with

10 wickets across the tournament.

The next all-rounder comes from India, Hardik Pandya scoring 144 runs at an average of 48, while also picking up 11 wickets with the ball, and bowling the all-important final over to seal victory.

His teammate Axar Patel was similarly influential with bat and ball. The left-armer was promoted up the order in the final, scoring an invaluable 47, while his three for 23 helped secure victory over England in the semi-final.

Rashid Khan comes in at No.8, the Afghanistan all-rounder excelling in the Caribbean with 14 wickets at an average of 12.78 and an economy rate just over six.

He is followed by Jasprit Bumrah, the standout performer across the entire tournament. It was his spell that swung the final back India’s way, and he finished with 15 wickets at an average of just 8.26, with a remarkable economy rate of 4.17.

The final Indian player in the XI is Arshdeep Singh, who was outstanding in his second World Cup. His 17 wickets were the joint most of any player, including a crucial two for 20 in the final.

The only man to match Arshdeep’s wicket tally was Fazalhaq Farooqi, of Afghanistan, the final player in the XI. His four for 17 helped beat New Zealand in the group stages, as Afghanistan progressed ahead of the Black Caps.

Runners-up South Africa provide the 12th man in the team, with Anrich Nortje having been outstanding for the Proteas. He took 15 wickets at an average of 13.40 and an economy rate under six.

The team of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 (in batting order) includes Rohit Sharma (captain) India, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper) Afghanistan, Nicholas Pooran West Indies, Suryakumar Yadav India, Marcus Stoinis Australia, Hardik Pandya India, Axar Patel India, Rashid Khan Afghanistan, Jasprit Bumrah India, Arshdeep Singha India, Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan and 12th player Anrich Nortje South Africa.

The selection panel consisted of commentators Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop and Kass Naidoo and ICC General Manager of cricket Wasim Khan.