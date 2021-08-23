UrduPoint.com

ICC Men’s T20I World Cup: Special Coverage Plan For Mega Event Of The Year

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:14 PM

ICC Men’s T20I World Cup: Special coverage plan for mega event of the year

UrduPoint will keep cricket fans’ enthusiasm warm by ensuring complete coverage  of the upcoming ICC World Cup for men.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th , 2021) All eyes are on upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20I World Cup in October this year.

The much awaited and the most exciting match between Pakistan and India would be played on October 24 in Dubai, as per the schedule announced by International Cricket Council last week.

Round 1

Hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea will begin the tournament by playing each other at 2pm local time on 17 October, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match at 6pm.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till 22 October. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October.

Super 12 stage:

After the first round of the T20 World Cup clashes are over, the stage will be set for the second round.

The Super 12 stage will kick off from October 23, with the Group 1 match taking place between Australia and South Africa.

This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai.

Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on October 30.

The group will conclude on November 6 with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

All eyes will be on the second stage of the Super 12 group two clash, however, when India and Pakistan, the Asian cricket giants, clash on October 24 in Dubai at 6:00pm local time.

Pakistan then take on New Zealand in Sharjah on 26 October, in a tough start for the 2009 champions. Afghanistan begin their campaign on October 25 at Sharjah, taking on the winners of Group B from the first round.

The group will conclude on 8 November, with India taking on the second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A.

Semi-final 1 of the tournament will be held on November 10 while the other one will be played the next day, on November 11.

The final match, for the world cup, will be plated on November 14.

UrduPoint will keep cricket fans’ enthusiasm warm by ensuring complete coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 for men to keep the fans about ICC Men's T20I World Cup and its schedule comprising complete information and updates.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan T20 World ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Dubai Abu Dhabi Oman Sharjah Papua New Guinea South Africa Namibia Netherlands Cuban Peso October November All From Top Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

13 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021 22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021 22)

13 minutes ago
 CSTO Leaders Believe UN, UNSC, G20 Should Coordina ..

CSTO Leaders Believe UN, UNSC, G20 Should Coordinate Effort on Afghanistan - Kre ..

13 minutes ago
 Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-SCO forum ..

Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-SCO forum on digital economy, Smart Chin ..

13 minutes ago
 China Hopes New Afghan Government Will Stick to 'M ..

China Hopes New Afghan Government Will Stick to 'Moderate' Policy - Foreign Mini ..

15 minutes ago
 Sabalenka bumps Osaka to go second in WTA rankings ..

Sabalenka bumps Osaka to go second in WTA rankings

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.