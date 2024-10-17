ICC Name Match Officials For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinals
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 17, 2024 | 12:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Nimali Perera, Jacquline Williams, Lauren Agenbag and Claire Polosak have been announced as the on-field umpires for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals.
Perera and Williams will take control of the opening semifinal between Australia and South Africa in Dubai on October 17, said a press release.
Perera, who took charge of the semifinal between India and Australia in last year’s tournament, stood in two of South Africa’s group matches, against Bangladesh and West Indies, while Williams has been in the middle for three of the Proteas’ games so far.
They will be joined by third umpire Anna Harris, fourth umpire Kim Cotton and match referee Michell Pereira.
The second semifinal, in which West Indies face New Zealand in Sharjah, will see Agenbag and Polosak overseeing proceedings from the middle.
Agenbag, 28, became the youngest umpire to officiate in a cricket World Cup final when she stood in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 showpiece in New Zealand and has officiated in four group matches at this tournament so far.
That is a tally matched by Polosak, for whom this will mark her 63rd career WT20I as an on-field umpire.
Eloise Sheridan will be third umpire in Sharjah, with Vrinda Rathi in place as fourth umpire. GS Lakshmi is the match referee.
Match Officials for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals- SF1: Australia v South Africa on October 17 at Dubai- On-field: Nimali Perera & Jacquline Williams, Third: Anna Harris, Fourth: Kim Cotton, Referee: Michell Pereira.
SF2: West Indies v New Zealand on October 18 at Sharjah- On-field: Lauren Agenbag & Claire Polosak, Third: Eloise Sheridan, Fourth: Vrinda Rathi, Referee: GS Lakshmi.
