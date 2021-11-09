ICC name match officials for T20 CWC semis

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed the match official appointments for the semi-final stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed the match official appointments for the semi-final stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

The first semi-final on Wednesday, between England and New Zealand, would be overseen by on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena, with Nitin Menon serving as third umpire, Paul Reiffel as fourth and David Boon as match referee, said a press release issued here.

The second semi-final, between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai on Thursday, would be officiated by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Joel Wilson, fourth umpire Richard Illingworth and match referee Jeff Crowe.

Appointments for the final on November 14 would be confirmed following both semi-finals.

The knockout stage of the T20 World Cup commences at 6pm local on Wednesday night at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.