ICC names Babar Azam as captain of the T20 World cup team of the tournament

The Pakistan’s skipper notched the top slot by making 303 runs during T20 World 2021.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2021) ICC has named Babar Azam as captain of the T20 World Cup team of the tournament.

The ICC named the players from the six teams in the official Men’s T20 World Cup valuable team of the tournament.

At top is Australia followed by New Zealand, England Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa in the new list of the ICC.

Opening batter David Warner, leg Adam Zampa and seamer Josh Hazlewood made Australia strong to stand tall among all its competitors and led it to win first ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title.

The ICC has given the title of best wicketkeeper to England’s Jos Buttler and the best captain to Babar Azam. In the list, New Zealand left-armer Trent Boult and Sri Lanka star Wanindu Hasaranga – the tournament’s leading wicket-taker – are there in the line-up.

David Warner (Australia) – 289 runs at 48.16

Jos Buttler (wk) (England) – 269 runs at 89.66, five dismissals

Babar Azam (Captain, Pakistan) – 303 runs at 60.60

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) – 231 runs at 46.20

Aiden Markram (South Africa) – 162 runs at 54.00

Moeen Ali (England) – 92 runs at strike rate of 131.42, seven wickets at 11

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 16 wickets at 9.75

Adam Zampa (Australia) – 13 wickets at 12.07

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) – 11 wickets at 15.90

Trent Boult (New Zealand) – 13 wickets at 13.30

Anrich Nortje (South Africa) – nine wickets at 11.55

12th: Shaheen Afridi – seven wickets at 24.14