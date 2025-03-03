Open Menu

ICC Names Match Officials For Champions Trophy Semi-finals

Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ICC names match officials for Champions Trophy semi-finals

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The International cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the match officials for the two semi-finals as Australia take on India and New Zealand face South Africa in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai and Lahore on March 4 and March 5, respectively.

In the first semi-final in Dubai, New Zealander Chris Gaffaney and England’s Richard Illingworth will take charge of the match between India and Australia with Michael Gough serving as third umpire and Andy Pycroft on match referee duties.

Illingworth continues in Dubai having overseen India’s Group A clash with New Zealand, while Gaffaney had been due to umpire Australia’s meeting with South Africa in Group B before the weather intervened.

In the second semi-final in Lahore, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena will work alongside Australia’s Paul Reiffel as the on-field umpires for the clash between the Proteas and the Black Caps.

Joel Wilson and Ahsan Raza will be the third umpire and fourth umpires, while Ranjan Madugalle is the match referee for the encounter.

Dharmasena took charge of New Zealand’s win over Bangladesh in Group A, while Reiffel was in the middle when India beat Pakistan.

Semi-Final 1: Dubai, India v Australia

•On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney & Richard Illingworth

•Third Umpire: Michael Gough

•Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

•Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

Semi-Final 2: Lahore, South Africa v New Zealand

•On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena & Paul Reiffel

•Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

•Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza

•Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

