ICC Names Match Officials For Champions Trophy Semi-finals
Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The International cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the match officials for the two semi-finals as Australia take on India and New Zealand face South Africa in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai and Lahore on March 4 and March 5, respectively.
In the first semi-final in Dubai, New Zealander Chris Gaffaney and England’s Richard Illingworth will take charge of the match between India and Australia with Michael Gough serving as third umpire and Andy Pycroft on match referee duties.
Illingworth continues in Dubai having overseen India’s Group A clash with New Zealand, while Gaffaney had been due to umpire Australia’s meeting with South Africa in Group B before the weather intervened.
In the second semi-final in Lahore, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena will work alongside Australia’s Paul Reiffel as the on-field umpires for the clash between the Proteas and the Black Caps.
Joel Wilson and Ahsan Raza will be the third umpire and fourth umpires, while Ranjan Madugalle is the match referee for the encounter.
Dharmasena took charge of New Zealand’s win over Bangladesh in Group A, while Reiffel was in the middle when India beat Pakistan.
Semi-Final 1: Dubai, India v Australia
•On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney & Richard Illingworth
•Third Umpire: Michael Gough
•Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
•Match Referee: Andy Pycroft
Semi-Final 2: Lahore, South Africa v New Zealand
•On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena & Paul Reiffel
•Third Umpire: Joel Wilson
•Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza
•Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Recent Stories
Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..
Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram
Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal
Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Schneider Electric partner to sca ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan women's blind cricket team to tour Australia for historic T20 series6 minutes ago
-
ICC names match officials for Champions Trophy semi-finals6 minutes ago
-
Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal47 minutes ago
-
ICC CT semifinals match officials announced1 hour ago
-
PFF confirms AFC Asian Cup participation1 hour ago
-
FIFA lifts suspension on PFF1 hour ago
-
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway3 hours ago
-
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made6 hours ago
-
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zealand2 days ago
-
Champions Trophy 2025: England chose to bat first against South Africa2 days ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-final as rain cancels match against Afghanistan2 days ago
-
Australia qualify for semi final of ICC Champions Trophy 20253 days ago