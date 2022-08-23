UrduPoint.com

ICC, Nium Launch Coding Challenge To Engage Tech-loving Cricket Fans

Muhammad Rameez Published August 23, 2022 | 07:06 PM

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and official fintech infrastructure partner and global money movement company, Nium, on Tuesday launched a coding challenge to give tech-savvy fans the opportunity to help create "Whozat?", a new online game to be released in September ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

The "Nium Coding Challenge" is the first of several technology programmes in a digitally-led partnership that will focus on engaging a global, cricket-loving, technology-minded community. Fans with an interest in programming and coding, can take the Nium Coding Challenge quiz here, answering 10 questions based on the innovative online game, "WhoZat?" "WhoZat?" challenges fans to guess the players competing in the Men's T20 World Cup through a series of clues and creates an engaging way to get to know the World Cup stars. The game will be released online in September.

The Nium Coding Challenge will enable technologists to combine their passion for cricket with their love for innovation. For the ICC this programme drives deeper fan engagement and is in line with its global growth strategy to bring fans closer to the game.

This challenge will be followed by the Nium Hackathon later this year. This exciting programme, the first of its kind for the ICC, will bring together a community of sport and technology stakeholders to create new fan engagement experiences for the global game.

ICC Head of Digital Finn Bradshaw said, "We are excited to launch the Nium Coding Challenge as a first for the ICC and to give fans the chance to play an active role in creating a brand-new digital experience for the pinnacle event of Men's T20 cricket.

This is one part of an exciting slate of fan engagement projects the ICC has planned that will bring fans closer than ever to the game they love." Nium Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing and Communications Jeremiah Glodoveza in a statement said, "Nium is a champion for innovation around the world and is proud to be partnering with the ICC to enhance the experiences around the game we all love.

This coding challenge is an exciting first step in a series of tech-forward projects with the ICC that will highlight the levels of technical talent in the cricket-loving community."

