ICC nominates Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman for ‘Player of the Month’ award

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2021) The International Cricket Council (ICC) nominated Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman for the “Player of the Month” Award.

Both Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman have been nominated for this award after few weeks of their excellent performances in the away series against South Africa.

The ICC made these announcements in recognition of spectacular performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket.

Nepalese batsman Khushal Bhurtel was also included as one of the nominees for the men’s category along with the duo.

Babar Azam surpassed Indian captain Virat Kohli last month to become the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world as per the latest ICCI ODI rankings.