ICC nominates Babar Azam for player of the month award

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2023) Three prominent batsmen are vying for the coveted ICC Men's Player of the Month award following their exceptional performances throughout the month of May.

Babar Azam from Pakistan, Najmul Hossain Shanto from Bangladesh, and Harry Tector from Ireland have garnered attention and acclaim for their outstanding contributions to their respective teams.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan's cricket team, showcased his leadership skills during the home ODI series against New Zealand. Playing a pivotal role in Pakistan's 4-1 series victory, Babar's remarkable batting prowess was instrumental in securing favorable outcomes for his side. Notably, he formed a century second-wicket partnership with Imam-ul-Haq, scoring 54 off 62 balls in the process. In the subsequent match, Babar's outstanding century knock of 107 off 117 deliveries played a key role in Pakistan's emphatic 102-run win, cementing his reputation as one of the game's premier batsmen.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, the emerging talent from Bangladesh, continued his impressive form in the ODI format, particularly during the series against Ireland. Elevated to the No.3 position, Najmul displayed consistency and brilliance with the bat. In a rain-affected match, he started with a solid knock of 44, setting the stage for future accomplishments. However, it was in the second match that Najmul truly shone, as he unleashed a breathtaking century in just 83 balls, smashing 117 runs with an impressive tally of 12 fours and three sixes.

His heroics contributed significantly to Bangladesh's thrilling victory, and he followed it up with a commendable performance in the third match, making 35 runs and taking 1/10 with his off-spin, helping Bangladesh secure another narrow win.

Harry Tector, a rising star from Ireland, demonstrated his immense talent and potential despite his team's disappointing end to the Super League campaign. In the first ODI against Bangladesh, Tector remained unbeaten at 21* before rain intervened. However, he unleashed his true potential in the second ODI, delivering a sensational career-best knock of 140 runs off just 113 balls. Tector's aggressive batting display, featuring seven fours and an astonishing ten sixes, proved instrumental in reviving Ireland's innings when they were struggling at 16/2. Although his efforts ultimately fell short of securing victory against Bangladesh, Tector showcased his ability to excel under pressure.

These exceptional performances have earned Babar Azam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Harry Tector nominations for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award, recognizing their invaluable contributions to their respective teams throughout May. Cricket enthusiasts and fans from around the world now eagerly await the announcement of the deserving winner who will be crowned as the month's standout player.