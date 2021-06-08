UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Player Of The Month Nominations For May Announced

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

ICC player of the month nominations for May announced

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC) Tuesday announced the nominees for May's ICC Player of the Month Awards to recognise the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket.

Fans can now vote on icc-cricket.com/awards for their favourite players of the month for May, the ICC said in a press release.

About the ICC Men's Player of the Month Nominees for May: In the month of May, Hasan Ali of Pakistan played two Tests against Zimbabwe where he took a total of 14 wickets. From Sri Lanka's camp, debutant Praveen Jayawickrama played one Test against Bangladesh, where he took a total of 11 wickets at 16.11.

He bowled Sri Lanka to victory in the second Test against Bangladesh with the best match figures by any Sri Lankan bowler on Test debut.

Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh played one Test and three ODIs against Sri Lanka. He helped Bangladesh win their first ODI series against Sri Lanka by scoring 125 in the second ODI.

About the ICC Women's Player of the Month Nominees for May:   All-rounder Kathryn Bryce is the first player from Scotland, male, or female, to make it to the top 10 of the batting or bowling lists in the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings released recently. She played four T20Is against Ireland where she scored 96 runs and took 5 wickets with an economy rate of 4.

76. Gaby Lewis from Ireland also played four T20Is against Scotland where she scored 116 runs at 29.00 with a strike rate of 116.00. She became the leading run-scorer in the series between Ireland and Scotland, with innings of 47 in the second match and 49 in the fourth. Her compatriot Leah Paul took 9 wickets at 4.44 with an economy rate of 4.44 against Scotland and became the leading wicket-taker in the T20I series between Ireland and Scotland.

The ICC Player of the Month voting process: The three nominees for either category are shortlisted based on on-field performances and overall achievements during that month (the first to the last day of each Calendar month).

This shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting academy and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket family including senior journalists, former players, broadcasters, and some members of the ICC Hall of Fame.

The Voting Academy will submit their votes by email and retain a 90 per cent share of the vote. Additionally, fans registered with the ICC will be able to vote via the ICC website once the shortlisted players are announced and will have a 10 per cent share of the vote. Winners will be announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC's digital channels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World ICC Bangladesh Sri Lanka Vote Male Ireland Zimbabwe Hasan Ali May Women Family All From Share Best Top

Recent Stories

Seven people booked over attack on MPA Jugnu Mohsi ..

8 minutes ago

Israel lawmakers to vote Sunday on anti-Netanyahu ..

28 minutes ago

China says US 'politicising' Winter Olympics as bo ..

28 minutes ago

Leaving Forces Must Protect Afghan Staff From Tali ..

28 minutes ago

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 4.92 mln: Africa C ..

28 minutes ago

Algeria prepares for election amid strict health m ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.