UrduPoint.com

ICC Players Of Month For January 2022 Announced

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 06:47 PM

ICC Players of month for January 2022 announced

South Africa's test sensation Keegan Petersen and England captain Heather Knight were voted ICC Players of the Month for January 2022

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :South Africa's test sensation Keegan Petersen and England captain Heather Knight were voted ICC Players of the Month for January 2022.

Petersen, who was nominated alongside South Africa Under-19 star Dewald Brevis and Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain, took home the POTM award after a phenomenal Test series against India, said a news release here on Monday.

Petersen played a pivotal role as South Africa came back from 1-0 down to win the three-match series 2-1. In the second Test, he scored 62 in the first innings, helping the Proteas to gain a slender lead. In their chase of 240, he scored a crucial 28 runs.

In the final test, Petersen scored a fifty in each innings, including a superb 82 in a challenging fourth-innings chase of 212 that helped South Africa to complete their comeback.

He ended the series as the highest run-scorer with 276 runs and was named Player of the Series.

"With the hype of the series and the high expectation, the composure he showed while batting in a pivotal No.3 position was simply staggering," said former South Africa star and member of the voting panel JP Duminy.

For the women's award, England skipper Knight beat off competition from Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and West Indies star Deandra Dottin to be named ICC Player of the Month for January 2022.

Knight captained England in the one-off Ashes Test against Australia in Canberra and finished as the highest run-getter.

In the first innings, England were in huge trouble as they kept losing wickets after Australia posted 337/9. However, they did not have an answer to Knight, who walked in to bat at No.3 in the third over and remained unbeaten on 168.

At one point, the visitors were 169/8 before Knight and Sophie Ecclestone, adding, 100 runs for the ninth wicket and eventually finished with 297, just 40 runs behind Australia. The knock helped England secure a thrilling draw that went to the very last ball of the match.

Her 168* was the second-highest score by a captain in the history of Women's Tests.

"168 is the highest Test score by any female English batter against Australia in Australia," said Irfan Pathan, member of the voting panel.

"It is also the second-highest score in women's Tests in Australia. Her innings is made even more remarkable given its importance in securing the draw for England in the only Test."

Related Topics

India Africa ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Canberra Lead South Africa JP Duminy January Women From

Recent Stories

Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, ..

Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, climate action

18 minutes ago
 Russian teen Valieva allowed to skate again at Bei ..

Russian teen Valieva allowed to skate again at Beijing Olympics

24 seconds ago
 Kidnapper awarded death sentence

Kidnapper awarded death sentence

27 seconds ago
 White coats ceremony held at Peshawar Medical Coll ..

White coats ceremony held at Peshawar Medical College

28 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 435 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 435 points to close at 45,644 points 14 Feb 2022

30 seconds ago
 Tsunoda hopes new Alpha Tauri car sparks improveme ..

Tsunoda hopes new Alpha Tauri car sparks improvement in results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>