UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Postpones All Events Till End Of June Amid Fears Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 50 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 03:20 PM

ICC postpones all events till end of June amid fears of Coronavirus

International Cricket Council (ICC) Head Chris Tetley says they have postponed all events due before June till end of June owing to Coronavirus pandemic.

LAHORE: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2020) The International cricket Council (ICC) postponed all events for the 2021 T20 World Cup amid fears of Coronavirus, the reports said here on Thursday.

The ICC also postponed 50-overs version in 2023 due to the same reason.

There are over 470,000 infected persons while over 21, 200 people lost their lives due to Coronavirus across the world. The pandemic also damaged global sports events as the ICC also stated that the World Cup qualifiers would also be impacted by the pandemic.

In a statement to media, ICC Events Head Christ Tetley said that the ICC decided to postpone all events up until the end of June subject to further review due to ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic.

However, he said that the work on contingency plan would be continued and options for men’ qualification pathways.

“We will provide updates in due course on these plans and decisions on the staging of the remaining events this year,” said Christ Tetley.

It may be mentioned here that India host next year’s T20 World Cup and the 50-Overs event in 2023.

Australia would host the men’s version starting in October and the World Cup Trophy tour for the men’s event which was due to start next month was also adjourned till further review.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 World ICC Sports Same May June October Media Event All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senegal reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, 105 cases ..

12 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

14 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

13 minutes ago

Hyundai heir apparent buys 8 bln won of stocks to ..

13 minutes ago

Police, Army and rangers administered Flag March i ..

9 minutes ago

Iran Registers Record 2,389 New Coronavirus Cases ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.