ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2024) The International cricket Council (ICC) board meeting concerning the future of the 2025 Champions Trophy was postponed once again, the sources said on Friday.

The sources said that the ICC meeting on the Champions Trophy has now been rescheduled for December 7. India is due to provide a response to Pakistan's position.

“Today’s meeting was postponed as the Indian board failed to respond,” said the sources, adding that Newly appointed ICC Chairman Jay Shah labeled the meeting as introductory.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is already there in Dubai to attend the session.

The deadlock over the Champions Trophy continued due to India’s stubbornness.

However, it was widely anticipated that the crucial issues, including discussions related to the Champions Trophy schedule and other key matters, would be addressed.

The India’s lack of interest in Pakistan’s proposed partnership or fusion formula has already been evident.

The sources said that the event’s final arrangements were expected to be settled in the meeting. Surprisingly, the agenda did not include the matter of the Indian team’s refusal to tour Pakistan.