ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

ICC says windows for the next three ICC men’s events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2020) International Cricket Council (ICC) postponed this year’s Twenty 20 World Cup due to Coronavirus, the reports said here on Tuesday.

The T20 World Cup was scheduled to begin in Australia on October.

The officials hoped to stage the tournament from October to November 2021. In 2022, there will also be a T20 World Cup, with 2023 a 50-over World Cup in India pushed back until October-November of the same year.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “The decision ... was taken after careful consideration of all of the options available to us and gives us the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans around the world,”.

He said: “Our Members now have the clarity they need around event windows to enable them to reschedule lost bilateral and domestic cricket,”.

The ICC would also continue to evaluate the situation ahead of the women’s World Cup 2021 in New Zealand, it stated.