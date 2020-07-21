UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Postpones T20 World Cup Due To Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:48 PM

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

ICC says windows for the next three ICC men’s events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2020) International Cricket Council (ICC) postponed this year’s Twenty 20 World Cup due to Coronavirus, the reports said here on Tuesday.

The T20 World Cup was scheduled to begin in Australia on October.

In a statement issued by the ICC, windows for the next three ICC men’s events were also agreed to bring clarity to the Calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity.

The officials hoped to stage the tournament from October to November 2021. In 2022, there will also be a T20 World Cup, with 2023 a 50-over World Cup in India pushed back until October-November of the same year.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “The decision ... was taken after careful consideration of all of the options available to us and gives us the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans around the world,”.

He said: “Our Members now have the clarity they need around event windows to enable them to reschedule lost bilateral and domestic cricket,”.

The ICC would also continue to evaluate the situation ahead of the women’s World Cup 2021 in New Zealand, it stated.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 World ICC Australia Same October November Event All From Best New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

35 minutes ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Z ..

47 minutes ago

SC suspends PHC order for release of 196 alleged t ..

58 minutes ago

Blast in Quetta Bazaar leaves one dead, seven othe ..

1 hour ago

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 26 ..

1 hour ago

Federal Cabinet to meet today to discuss political ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.