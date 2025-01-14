ICC Releases New Promote To Fire Up Fans’ Excitement Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 14, 2025 | 05:37 PM
ICC promotional video features legendary cricketer Wasim Akram who highlights significance of white coat for event
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2025) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released a new promo to fire up the fans’ excitement ahead of fast approaching Champions Trophy 2025.
The ICC promotional video featured legendary cricketer Wasim Akram who highlighted the significance of the white coat for the event.
In the video, the ICC referred to the white coat as a symbol of excellence.
Wasim Akram mentioned in the video, “Now, the international cricket community will feel the excitement for the event.
The strongest team will emerge victorious in the Champions Trophy,”.
It may be mentioned here that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19, with the final match scheduled for March 9.
The tournament's opening match will be played between the defending champions, Pakistan, and New Zealand on February 19.
Recent Stories
ICC releases new promote to fire up fans’ excitement ahead of Champions Trophy ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of New Zealand to further enha ..
Sharjah Chamber, Jordanian delegation discuss strengthening trade, investment co ..
Two former military secretaries summoned to testify in Toshakhana II case
ADSB launches first vessel in 'FALAJ 3' Programme
Kuwait cabinet approves three-day public holiday for Shab-e-Meraj
Water Conference launched at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025
China's winter sports industry surges as youth participation drives demand
UAE, Malaysia sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to deepen trade, ..
Security forces kill eight Khwarij in KP: ISPR
Petrol price likely to be increased in local markets
Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts: SC Judge says people’s ent ..
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC releases new promote to fire up fans’ excitement ahead of Champions Trophy 20252 minutes ago
-
HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft3 hours ago
-
Wales squad for Six Nations rugby18 hours ago
-
Former world heavyweight champion Fury retires from boxing18 hours ago
-
Closing ceremony of Sports Gala held at SSUET20 hours ago
-
Warner, Williamson, Joseph and Mitchell to debut in HBL PSL 202520 hours ago
-
PSL holds court at Hazoori Bagh to draft players for 10th edition22 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh1 day ago
-
Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 101 day ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results1 day ago
-
Man Utd's 10-men beat Arsenal on pens in FA Cup, Spurs survive at Tamworth23 hours ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens & West Indies warm-up match ends in draw2 days ago