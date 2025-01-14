Open Menu

ICC Releases New Promote To Fire Up Fans’ Excitement Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 14, 2025 | 05:37 PM

ICC releases new promote to fire up fans’ excitement ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

ICC promotional video features legendary cricketer Wasim Akram who highlights significance of white coat for event

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2025) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released a new promo to fire up the fans’ excitement ahead of fast approaching Champions Trophy 2025.

The ICC promotional video featured legendary cricketer Wasim Akram who highlighted the significance of the white coat for the event.

In the video, the ICC referred to the white coat as a symbol of excellence.

Wasim Akram mentioned in the video, “Now, the international cricket community will feel the excitement for the event.

The strongest team will emerge victorious in the Champions Trophy,”.

It may be mentioned here that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19, with the final match scheduled for March 9.

The tournament's opening match will be played between the defending champions, Pakistan, and New Zealand on February 19.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Fire ICC Wasim Akram February March May National University Event New Zealand

Recent Stories

ICC releases new promote to fire up fans’ excite ..

ICC releases new promote to fire up fans’ excitement ahead of Champions Trophy ..

2 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of New Zealand to further enha ..

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Jordanian delegation discuss stre ..

Sharjah Chamber, Jordanian delegation discuss strengthening trade, investment co ..

9 minutes ago
 Two former military secretaries summoned to testif ..

Two former military secretaries summoned to testify in Toshakhana II case

12 minutes ago
 ADSB launches first vessel in 'FALAJ 3' Programme

ADSB launches first vessel in 'FALAJ 3' Programme

24 minutes ago
 Kuwait cabinet approves three-day public holiday f ..

Kuwait cabinet approves three-day public holiday for Shab-e-Meraj

28 minutes ago
Water Conference launched at Abu Dhabi Sustainabil ..

Water Conference launched at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

39 minutes ago
 China's winter sports industry surges as youth par ..

China's winter sports industry surges as youth participation drives demand

1 hour ago
 UAE, Malaysia sign Comprehensive Economic Partners ..

UAE, Malaysia sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to deepen trade, ..

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill eight Khwarij in KP: ISPR

Security forces kill eight Khwarij in KP: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Petrol price likely to be increased in local marke ..

Petrol price likely to be increased in local markets

1 hour ago
 Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts ..

Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts: SC Judge says people’s ent ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports