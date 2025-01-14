ICC releases new promote to fire up fans’ excitement ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

(@Abdulla99267510)

ICC promotional video features legendary cricketer Wasim Akram who highlights significance of white coat for event

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2025) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released a new promo to fire up the fans’ excitement ahead of fast approaching Champions Trophy 2025.

The ICC promotional video featured legendary cricketer Wasim Akram who highlighted the significance of the white coat for the event.

In the video, the ICC referred to the white coat as a symbol of excellence.

Wasim Akram mentioned in the video, “Now, the international cricket community will feel the excitement for the event.

The strongest team will emerge victorious in the Champions Trophy,”.

It may be mentioned here that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19, with the final match scheduled for March 9.

The tournament's opening match will be played between the defending champions, Pakistan, and New Zealand on February 19.