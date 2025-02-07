ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025

(@Abdulla99267510)

Teaser shared by ICC on social media platforms features renowned singer Atif Aslam

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2025) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has delighted fans by releasing the teaser of the official song for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The teaser, shared by the ICC on the social media platforms, featured renowned singer Atif Aslam and captivated the cricket fans with his mesmerizing voice.

With just 12 days left until the tournament kicks off, the preparations at Gaddafi Stadium and National Stadium have been completed. The opening ceremony will feature Ali Zafar, Aima Baig and Arif Lohar among other well-known artists to entertain the fans.

For now, ICC has only unveiled the teaser, but the full song will be released soon, representing all eight participating teams in the mega event.