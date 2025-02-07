Open Menu

ICC Releases Teaser Of Official Song Of Champions Trophy 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2025 | 01:38 PM

ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025

Teaser shared by ICC on social media platforms features renowned singer Atif Aslam

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2025) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has delighted fans by releasing the teaser of the official song for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The teaser, shared by the ICC on the social media platforms, featured renowned singer Atif Aslam and captivated the cricket fans with his mesmerizing voice.

With just 12 days left until the tournament kicks off, the preparations at Gaddafi Stadium and National Stadium have been completed. The opening ceremony will feature Ali Zafar, Aima Baig and Arif Lohar among other well-known artists to entertain the fans.

For now, ICC has only unveiled the teaser, but the full song will be released soon, representing all eight participating teams in the mega event.

Related Topics

Cricket ICC Social Media Atif Aslam Ali Zafar Arif Lohar Event All

Recent Stories

ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions ..

ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions ..

Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Co ..

Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment

25 minutes ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discus ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..

55 minutes ago
 Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on ..

Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval ves ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel

2 hours ago
Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief

Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in P ..

UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial

12 hours ago
 80 countries participate in10th International Scou ..

80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports