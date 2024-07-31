ICC releases Test, T20 players’ rankings

(@Abdulla99267510)

Babar Azam rises in the Test rankings but drops in T20 rankings released by International Cricket Council (ICC).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2024) The International cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the rankings for Test and T20 players.

Pakistan's batsman Babar Azam jumped up in the Test rankings but dropped in the T20 rankings.

England's Joe Root has become the number one Test batter, taking the top spot from New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who has dropped to second place.

In the Test rankings, Pakistan's Babar Azam has moved up one position to third place, while New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is now in fourth place.

Australia's Steve Smith and India's captain Rohit Sharma have each improved by one position, now ranking fifth and sixth, respectively.

In the Test bowlers' rankings, Ravichandran Ashwin maintains his top position, followed by Josh Hazlewood in second and Jasprit Bumrah in third place.

Ravindra Jadeja retained his top position in the Test all-rounders' rankings.

In the T20 rankings, Travis Head held the top position in T20 batting. Babar Azam dropped one position to fifth place.

Suryakumar Yadav is in second place, Phil Salt in third and Yashasvi Jaiswal in fourth. Mohammad Rizwan has also dropped one position to sixth place.

In the T20 all-rounders' rankings, Australia's Marcus Stoinis has moved up to first place. Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza has improved by one position to second, while Shakib Al Hasan is in third place.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga has dropped two positions to fourth place.