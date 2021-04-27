ICC reminds fans of extreme Shoaib Akhtar pace

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday reminded Pakistan cricket fans of the extreme pace of erstwhile fast bowling great Shoaib Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday reminded Pakistan cricket fans of the extreme pace of erstwhile fast bowling great Shoaib Akhtar.

"Too hot to handle, Shoaib Akhtar's fast and furious best," the ICC wrote on the caption of a three-minute and two seconds throwback video, uploaded on its website.

The video starts with the 'Rawalpindi Express', dismissing India batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, just two runs short of his century in a 2003 Cricket World Cup fixture. It was really a quick delivery as the commentator said the ball was just under 150 kph and it took Tendulkar by surprise.

Apart from the Indian batting legend's dismissal, it is an absolute delight to see the super-quick speedster sent packing several other great batsmen of his generation. The video has been made from Pakistan's campaign in the 1999, 2003 and 2011 world cups wherein Shoaib is giving the batsmen a taste of his medicine.

The 46-year-old Shoaib represented Pakistan in 47 Tests, 163 ODIS and 15 T20Is. In his illustrious career that began in 1997 and ended in 2011, he picked up 444 wickets across all formats. He still holds the record of bowling the fastest ball in cricket.

