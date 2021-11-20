UrduPoint.com

ICC Reprimands Hasan Ali For Violating Code Of Conduct Against Bangladesh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 04:02 PM

ICC reprimands Hasan Ali for violating code of conduct against Bangladesh

The International Cricket Council says that Hasan Ali has committed first offense during last two years and demerit has been put to his profile.  

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2021) Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has been warned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The ICC on its website wrote, “Hasan was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel,”. Article 2,5 is about “using language, actions or gestures that ridicule an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match.

On other hand, the Bangladesh cricket team were fined 20% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the match. The Bangladesh cricket team were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

The ICC said that Hasan Ali committed this first offence during last two years and demerit point was put to his profile in addition.

The incident took place in the 17th over of the ongoing match during Bangladesh’s innings when Nurul Hasan was dismissed, caught behind off a Hasan Ali’s delivery.

Hasan and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for formal hearings.

The charges were levelled against the two parties by on-field umpires Sharfudoulla Ibne Shahid and Masudur Rahman, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Tanvir Ahmed.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

