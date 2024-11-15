Open Menu

ICC Seeks Written Response From BCCI For Not Visiting Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 15, 2024 | 11:53 AM

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

Indian Cricket Board had only verbally informed the ICC of its stance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2024) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) had sought a written copy of the Indian Cricket Board’s response to the ICC regarding its decision not to visit Pakistan.

However, the Indian Cricket Board had only verbally informed the ICC of its stance.

Now, the ICC has officially asked the Indian Cricket Board to provide written reasons for their decision. Once these reasons are received, Pakistan may demand solid evidence supporting the claims.

According to sources, as per regulations, the Indian Board is required to present valid and concrete reasons for not visiting Pakistan.

The ICC will then review these reasons to make a final decision regarding India’s participation.

If the reasons are found to be unjustified, the Indian team may be directed to visit Pakistan. If India refuses, a ninth team could be included in the Champions Trophy.

Sources further said that India’s withdrawal could result in a $500 million loss for the ICC, as the tournament relies heavily on broadcast rights, advertisements, and sponsorship revenue. Additionally, the absence of India-Pakistan matches could cost the Indian Board an estimated $100 million.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Visit May (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

12 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

12 hours ago
 PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

12 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

12 hours ago
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

12 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

12 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

12 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

12 hours ago
 athletics trials for Quaid-e-Azam inter-provincial ..

Athletics trials for Quaid-e-Azam inter-provincial games underway

12 hours ago
 Legal migration to OECD reaches new record in 2023

Legal migration to OECD reaches new record in 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports