ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2024) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) had sought a written copy of the Indian Cricket Board’s response to the ICC regarding its decision not to visit Pakistan.

However, the Indian Cricket Board had only verbally informed the ICC of its stance.

Now, the ICC has officially asked the Indian Cricket Board to provide written reasons for their decision. Once these reasons are received, Pakistan may demand solid evidence supporting the claims.

According to sources, as per regulations, the Indian Board is required to present valid and concrete reasons for not visiting Pakistan.

The ICC will then review these reasons to make a final decision regarding India’s participation.

If the reasons are found to be unjustified, the Indian team may be directed to visit Pakistan. If India refuses, a ninth team could be included in the Champions Trophy.

Sources further said that India’s withdrawal could result in a $500 million loss for the ICC, as the tournament relies heavily on broadcast rights, advertisements, and sponsorship revenue. Additionally, the absence of India-Pakistan matches could cost the Indian Board an estimated $100 million.