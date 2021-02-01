UrduPoint.com
ICC Shares Gawadar Cricket Stadium's Pictures

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:50 PM

International Cricket Council's (ICC) has asked to name a venue more picturesque than the Gawadar Cricket Stadium in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :International Cricket Council's (ICC) has asked to name a venue more picturesque than the Gawadar Cricket Stadium in Balochistan.

ICC in a tweet on the social media account on Twitter, asked its followers to name a venue more picturesque than the Gawadar Cricket Stadium.

"Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We'll wait�," ICC tweeted.

The ICC has shared pictures of the beautiful Gwadar cricket ground which has a beautiful scenic background and lush green outfield.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Television star Fakhr-e-Alam also uploaded a video of the Gwadar Cricket ground describing it as the "most beautiful cricket ground" he had ever seen.

In a short video clip that he uploaded on Twitter, Alam urged people to come out and play cricket in the Gwadar cricket ground.

"To all #cricket playing friends everywhere in the world�.come visit us�come play cricket with us here in Gawadar cricket ground�.it's the most beautiful cricket ground Inhave ever seen��," he tweeted.

He later tweeted that, "Thank you @ICC for sharing my photos of Gawadar cricket stadium and please come visit us soon and play cricket with us here."

