ICC standard Cricket Stadium to be available for international cricket by Dec this year: Abid Majeed

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Sports Abid Majeed Wednesday said that as per the standard of International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan Cricket board, the Cricket Stadium at Hayatabad Sports Complex would be prepared by the end of this year.

He said this during his visit to inspect the ongoing construction works on ICC-standard Cricket Stadium, female indoor gymnasium with multiple and all indoor Games facilities for female, all-weather international standard swimming pool, 3D squash court and extension and provision of state of the art female gymnasium.

During his visit, he directed the contractors to prepare ICC-standard Cricket Stadium at Hayatabad Sports Complex as per ICC standards as soon as possible.

This includes construction of a Cricket Stadium that would be costing Rs 194 million as per ICC standards.

Work is also underway on three more mega projects at the Hayatabad Sports Complex covering 150 kanals in which a separate gymnasium with all indoor games facilities for females with the cost of Rs 190 million.

It will be equipped with all kinds of indoor games for women, as well as a state-of-the-art all-weather swimming pool at a cost of Rs 100 million and a three-dimensional squash court at Rs 120 million besides construction of fitness and gym separately for females at a cost of Rs 110 million.

The Hayatabad Sports Complex currently has state-of-the-art sporting facilities including field hockey, football, tennis courts, cricket ground, squash court, male and female gymnasium, table tennis and badminton and a multi-purpose indoor Hall which can hold all the Martial Arts Games at one time while the Badminton Hall with synthetic flooring has the capacity of five badminton courts, two specifically for female and three for male under one roof.

He said on the directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan steps have been taken to ensure international standard playing facilities to the players at their door steps and that is why 151 playing projects have been nearing to completion and more than 85 percent works on these projects under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities completed.

He said, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recently completed construction and repair work at a cost of Rs 210 million in Hayatabad Sports Complex.

He said, at present, 75 percent of the work on the cricket ground has been completed and by the end of this year or next.

All these facilities will be handed over to the Director General of Sports at the end of this year.

During his visit, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed disclosed that 151 different sports facilities have been completed in the remaining districts of the province as per international standards.

He said construction work and laying of new Astro-Turf is continued at Swat, Khyber district, Nowshera, Abbottabad and Bajaur districts and all these facilities would be completed next year before June.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken revolutionary steps for the promotion of sports which is why our players are now performing well at national and international levels.

Provision of Modern sports facilities are the top priority of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he informed. He said currently the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League-2021 was hosted on newly laying Atro-Turf at Islamia College Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda, Mardan Sports Complex, Qazi Mohib Sports Complex Bannu, Kohat Sports Complex, Kohat and Ratta Kolachi Sports Complex, Dera Ismail Khan.

He said 80 per cent work has been completed on the remaining five Astro-Turfs and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had already given approval of such hockey turf facilities at Swabi Sports Complex, Buner Sports Complex and Malakand Sports Complex. Secretary Sports Abid Majeed also reviewed all the ongoing construction works and directed for their early completion on the spot.

He was accompanied by Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak on the occasion.

It may be recalled that the expansion project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan where KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, KP Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak were also present.