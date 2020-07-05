UrduPoint.com
ICC T20 CWC Must Not Be Sidelined, To Give Room For A League Or Series: Inzamam

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

ICC T20 CWC must not be sidelined, to give room for a league or series: Inzamam

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq believes the ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Cup should not be sidelined, as to give room to a league or series, saying this would divert the focus of players on private leagues, instead of international matches, which was not good for the game.

"These are the things that sources and internal people are talking about that it is decided the T20 World Cup won't happen. Australia can say that it was difficult for it to manage 18 teams for the mega event as it is not easy. Likewise the Pakistan team was in England in a hotel and all faculties were being provided there, therefore it had not been easy to manage 18 teams," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The tournament was scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 15 in Australia but was under threat due to novel COVID-19 pandemic.

Inzamam, who scored 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, said if New Zealand and Australia would have hosted the World Cup jointly then it could have been managed. "There are rumors' that the World Cup was clashing with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Australia-India series therefore it is won't take place." "Indian board is strong and has control in the International Cricket Council (ICC).

If Australia says that we cannot hold the World Cup because of the COVID-19 pandemic then their stance will be easily accepted, but if any such kind event happens during the same time then questions will be raised," he said.

Inzamam, who scored 11,739runs in 378 ODIs, said then people would think that if a country could host 12 to 14 teams then why ICC could not look after teams. "ICC should not be allowed to give priority to private leagues on international cricket. This will lead to young players forcing on private leagues other than international matches," he said.

Inzamam, who was appointed as the chief selector of Pakistan team in April 2016, said he was not saying that ICC was doing any such kind a thing, but even if this kind of an impression was seen than it would not be good for cricket. "I have also heard that objections are also raised on the dates of the Asia Cup as it is clashing with some other event. ICC, Asian Cricket Council and all cricket boards should sit together and give a strong message that any such kind of impression (giving priority to private leagues instead of international cricket), won't take place," he said.

