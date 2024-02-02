ICC T20 WC online booking opens

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday opened online booking of tickets for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and the United States of America (USA) to be played in June 2024

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The International cricket Council (ICC) on Friday opened online booking of tickets for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and the United States of America (USA) to be played in June 2024.

The Cricket fans may apply for booking of tickets of the desired fixtures till February 8.

Fans may book tickets by visiting the website t20worldcup.com.