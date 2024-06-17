ICC T20 WC teams, fixtures confirmed for Super 8 stage

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The groups and fixtures for the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 have been confirmed with both co-hosts West Indies and USA making it through to the second stage that will see the eight teams battle for a place in the semi-finals at the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever.

Super 8 qualifiers are- Group A: India and USA, Group B: Australia and England, Group C: West Indies and Afghanistan, Group D: South Africa and Bangladesh, said a press release.

The eight teams would be divided into two groups- Group A: India, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh; Group B: USA, England, West Indies, South Africa.

Four of the Super 8 qualifiers have won the World Cup previously, India, England, West Indies and Australia. Super 8 matches would be played across four West Indies venues: Antigua and Barbuda (four matches), Barbados (three matches), Saint Lucia (three matches) and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (two matches).

Each team would play every other team in its group once, with the top two sides in each group qualifying for the semi-finals, to be played in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana on June 26 and 27, respectively.

The Super Eight stage commences in Antigua on Wednesday June 19 with a clash between USA and South Africa. That same evening West Indies take on old rivals, England in Saint Lucia. The two sides have a prolific cricketing history, with the co-hosts ensuring a dominant display at home against England in recent years.

Full Fixtures- June 19: USA v South Africa, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua; England v West Indies, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia.

June 20: Afghanistan v India, Kensington Oval, Barbados; Australia v Bangladesh, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

June 21: England v South Africa, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia; USA v West Indies, Kensington Oval, Barbados.

June 22: India v Bangladesh, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua; Afghanistan v Australia, Arnos Vale, St Vincent.

June 23: USA v England, Kensington Oval, Barbados; West Indies v South Africa, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

June 24: Australia v India, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia; Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Arnos Vale, St Vincent.