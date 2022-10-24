ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Netherlands who won the toss decided to bowl first gave tough time to Bangladesh by restricting them to a modest total in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Hobart.

HOBART (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2022) Netherlands struggled to chase the target of 145 runs but lost against Bangladesh in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Hobart on Monday.

Netherlands bowlers earlier produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Bangladesh to a modest total

The in-form Dutch side bowled well for the majority of Bangladesh's innings and some solid catching in the field meant the Asian side could only muster 144/8 from their 20 overs at Bellerive Oval.

Seamers Paul van Meekeren (2/21) and Bas de Leede (2/19) picked up two wickets apiece, while teenager Shariz Ahmad (1/27) got the big wicket of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan for seven.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (25) and Soumya Sarkar (14) got Bangladesh off to a decent start with a partnership of 43 inside the batting Powerplay, but they fell in quick succession as the rot set in.

The usually reliable Shakib and Litton Das (nine) failed to reach double figures, with Afif Hossain (38 off 27 balls) the pick of the batters as Bangladesh posted a gettable target for the Netherlands on an overcast day in Hobart.

The Dutch have made two changes to the side that lost to Sri Lanka in Geelong on Thursday, with Shariz Ahmad and Logan van Beek included in their final XI.

Veteran all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe is out injured, while pacer Timm van der Gugten is dropped.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nural Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren