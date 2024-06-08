Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Beat New Zealand By 84 Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 08, 2024 | 10:29 AM

New Zealand could only manage 75 runs in response to the target of 160, and thus lost by 84-run from Afghanistan in the 14th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2024) In the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match, Afghanistan defeated New Zealand by 84 runs.

In the 14th match of the T20 World Cup hosted by the International cricket Council (ICC) in the USA and West Indies, New Zealand won the toss and decided to field first.

Batting first, Afghanistan scored 159 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put up an excellent performance with a partnership of 103 runs before Zadran was out after scoring 44 runs. Azmatullah Omarzai, coming in at third, also played aggressively, scoring 23 runs off 13 balls before getting out.

Captain Rashid Khan scored 6, Karim Janat 1 run while Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib were out for zero runs.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the top scorer with 80 runs off 56 balls.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry and Trent Boult took 2 wickets each, and Lockie Ferguson took 1 wicket.

In response, New Zealand started batting but the Afghan bowlers did not give them a chance to settle.

On the first ball of the second innings, opener Finn Allen was clean bowled and returned to the pavilion. Glenn Phillips scored 18 and Matt Henry scored 12 runs, with no other player reaching double figures.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan bowled brilliantly, taking 4 wickets, Fazalhaq Farooqi also took 4 wickets and Mohammad Nabi took 2 wickets.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult.

