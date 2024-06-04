ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Afghanistan had set the target of 184 runs for Uganda which later were all out for 58 runs in fifth match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Providence stadium in Guyana.

GUYANA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) Afghanistan on Tuesday defeated Uganda in the fifth match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Afghanistan's team won the match with the margin of 125 runs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi achieved career-best figures of 5-9 during the bowling attack.

The lethal bowling attack by Afghans left Uganda helpless as they could score 58 and were dismissed in the 16th over.

Afghanistan had set the target of 184 runs for Uganda at Providence stadium in Guyana.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan also claimed two wickets each.

For Uganda, Robinson Obuya was the top scorer with 14 runs in 25 balls.

Earlier, Uganda had won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the fifth match of the World Cup.

Batting first, Afghanistan finished on 183-5 in 20 overs.

Teams:

Afghanistan : Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Uganda: Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa(w), Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian MasaBA(c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry