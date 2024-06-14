ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New Guinea

(@Abdulla99267510)

The victory of Afghanistan has also ended New Zealand’s campaign in the ongoing mega event

TAROUBA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2024) Afghanistan on Thursday triumphed over Papua New Guinea, securing their place in the Super 8 stage and simultaneously ending New Zealand’s campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The pivotal Group C match took place at the Brian Lara cricket Stadium in Tarouba. Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field first, a decision that set the tone for their victory.

Afghanistan's commanding performance

Papua New Guinea, batting first, struggled against Afghanistan’s disciplined bowling attack and managed to set a target of 96 runs. Afghanistan chased down this modest target in 15.1 overs, losing only 3 wickets. Gulbadin Naib was the standout performer, scoring an unbeaten 49 runs. He was well supported by Mohammad Nabi, who remained not out on 16 runs, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai contributed 11 and 13 runs respectively. Papua New Guinea’s bowlers Eli Nao, Semo Kamya, and Norman each took one wicket.

Papua New Guinea’s Struggles

Papua New Guinea’s innings got off to a rocky start and never quite recovered.

Captain Assad Vala was run out for 12 runs, and his dismissal was followed by a collapse as Lega Siaka was caught without scoring. Sese Bau and Hiri Hiri also fell cheaply. Kaplan Doriga provided some resistance with a top score of 27 runs, while Eli Nao, Tony Ura and Chad Soper chipped in with 13, 11, and 9 runs respectively.

The team was eventually all out for 95 runs in the final over. Afghanistan’s bowlers, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi with 3 wickets, along with Naveen-ul-Haq who took 2, and Noor Ahmad who took 1, ensured a tight grip on the game.

Group Stage Performance

Before this match, Afghanistan had already demonstrated their prowess by winning both their previous group matches. They defeated Uganda by 125 runs in their opening game and followed it up with a comprehensive 84-run victory over New Zealand.