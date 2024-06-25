Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Reach Semis After Beating Bangladesh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2024 | 12:09 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

Afghanistan team set a target of 116 runs but Bangladesh was all out for 105 runs in the thrilling match.

KINGSTOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) In an important match of the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals for the first time.

In the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan will face South Africa.

Afghanistan set a target of 116 runs for Bangladesh, but due to repeated rain interruptions, the second innings was reduced to 19 overs. Bangladesh’s team was all out for 105 runs, resulting in Afghanistan winning the match by 8 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Bangladesh’s Innings

Bangladesh needed to achieve the target of 116 runs in 12.1 overs to qualify for the semi-finals. However, in the rain-affected match, Bangladesh was all out for 105 runs in 17.5 overs.

Before the rain, Bangladesh had a poor start, losing 3 players for just 23 runs. Despite the low target, the match remained thrilling until the last ball, with both teams striving for victory.

During the chase, the match had to be stopped several times due to rain. Luck favored the Afghan team, and when the match was stopped for the last time due to rain, Bangladesh needed 8 runs from 7 balls with one wicket remaining. Mustafizur Rahman couldn’t resist Afghan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and was LBW out.

After Bangladesh’s team was all out, Afghanistan was declared the winner by 8 runs under the DLS method, marking Afghanistan’s first qualification for the semi-finals.

Top Scorers and Performers

Liton Das was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 54 runs, while four Bangladeshi batsmen were out without scoring.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 5, Soumya Sarkar 10, Towhid Hridoy 14, Mahmudullah 6, Nazmul Hasan Sabeer 3, and Taskin Ahmed 2 runs.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan took 4 wickets for 23 runs and Naveen-ul-Haq took 4 wickets for 26 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib each took one wicket.

In an important match of Group One, India defeated Australia by 24 runs to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Previously, in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 hosted by the USA and West Indies, Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first in a match held at Arnos Vale cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan’s Batting

After winning the toss, the Afghan team started responsibly, with openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran sharing a 59-run partnership.

Ibrahim Zadran faced 29 balls and scored 18 runs before getting out. None of the following batsmen could support Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Azmatullah Omarzai scored 10, Gulbadin Naib 4, and Mohammad Nabi 1 run.

Captain Rashid Khan remained not out with 18 runs, and Karim Janat scored 8 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 43 runs off 55 balls, leading the Afghan team to a total of 115 runs in the allotted 20 overs. For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain took 3 wickets, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman took one wicket each.

Afghanistan:

Rashid Khan, including Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Nangialia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh:

Najmul Hossain Shanto, including Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tanzim Hasan Sabeer.

