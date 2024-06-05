- Home
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad Pushes For Players’ Accountability In Pakistan Team
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 05, 2024 | 08:18 PM
As several cricketers started their YouTube channels to connect with fans, Ahmed is latest known face to share inside word, and provide behind-the-scenes content on video streaming platform.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2024) Seasoned Pakistani cricketer Ahmad Shahzad expressed concerns about Babar XI, opining that team is not in a position to bring results in T20 World Cup 2024.
The cricketer turned analyst lately shared a vlog on his YouTube channel in which he called for holding members of the cricket team accountable in the ongoing biggest cricket event.

He lamented the same old batting order and said it is not gonna work in long run. Coming to middle order, he raised questions at the current players as this part acts as backbone between the top and lower order.
Ahmad Shahzad called out Pakistan Cricket Board’s timid approach, which was seen in New Zealand, Ireland and other series held in recent times. From management to big guns, he lamented the performance of most players.
Sharing his views, he further linked selection without merit to haphazard performance, and said selectors are not utilizing team’s resources. Firing salvo at Azhar Mehmood and Wahab Riaz for ‘unrealistic approach’ with Usama Mir, and other players, Shahzad was of view that there was no positive developments under current setup.
He further expressed annoyance over agents promoting players, and ended the vlog with focus on accountability for current setup.
