ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

England won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in the 17th match being played at Oval stadium in Bridgetown.

BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2024) Australia on Saturday lost two wickets for 70 runs against England in the 17th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The match of the Group B is being played at Kensington Oval Stadium in Bridgetown.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Both teams played one match each in the tournament.

England's first match against Scotland ended without a result due to rain, while Australia defeated Oman by 39 runs in their first match.

Playing XIs:

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Matt Wade (wk), 7 Tim David, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Will Jacks, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood