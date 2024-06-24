Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Opt To Bowl First Against India

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Both Australia and India are quite thrilled to take on each other in today’s clash at Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

GROS ISLET: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2024) Australia on Monday won the toss and opted to field against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage match.
In the crucial Super 8 stage match of the T20 World Cup being held at Darren Sammy cricket Stadium, Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and invited Indian captain Rohit Sharma to bat first.
The both teams are thrilled to take on each other in today’s clash.
India has remained unbeaten in this tournament, while Australia must win this match to reach the semi-finals after their loss to Afghanistan.

Playing XIs:

Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 David Warner, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

