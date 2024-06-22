ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Decide To Bowl First Against India
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM
The both sides are quite excited to take on each other in the 47th match being played at Florida ground today.
FLORIDA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2024) Bangladesh on Saturday won the toss against India and decided to bowl first in the 47th match in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Indian earlier in the third match of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup, had defeated Afghanistan by 147 runs, taking another step towards the semi-finals.
The both teams are quite excited to take on each other in today’s clash.
Playing XIs:
Bangladesh: Tanzid, Litton, Shanto, Hridoy, Shakib, Mahmudullah, Jaker, Rishad, Mahedi. Tanzim, Mustafizur
India: Rohit, Kohi, Pant, Surya, Dube, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Kuldeep, Bumrah, Arshdeep
Recent Stories
CTD arrests 22 'terrorists' in several parts of Punjab
Repair work completed at Rehman Baba Grid Station, power restored: PESCO
Tennis: Birmingham WTA results
Three injured in Ababil Squad's firing on pilgrims vehicles
49 citizens booked for violating Section 144
Two killed, 15 wounded by strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor
China, France launch satellite to better understand the universe
Commissioner Karachi Cup Donkey cart race to be held on Sunday
Gaza fighting rages as Red Cross reports 22 killed near its office
Punjab minister emphasises readiness of PDMA for monsoon challenges
Murderer of two brothers arrested
Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campaign kicks off
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: Birmingham WTA results31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi Cup Donkey cart race to be held on Sunday47 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 2nd update1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Halle ATP results1 hour ago
-
Top firms interested for premier football, futsal competitions4 hours ago
-
Pak cueists to participate in Asian Snooker, 6 Reds C’ships4 hours ago
-
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations6 hours ago
-
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 20258 hours ago
-
Florence and Fab Four: What to look for on the Tour de France1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Halle ATP results21 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach semi-finals after beating England23 hours ago
-
England bowl against South Africa in T20 World Cup23 hours ago