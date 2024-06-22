Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Decide To Bowl First Against India

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh decide to bowl first against India

The both sides are quite excited to take on each other in the 47th match being played at Florida ground today.

FLORIDA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2024) Bangladesh on Saturday won the toss against India and decided to bowl first in the 47th match in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Indian earlier in the third match of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup, had defeated Afghanistan by 147 runs, taking another step towards the semi-finals.

The both teams are quite excited to take on each other in today’s clash.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid, Litton, Shanto, Hridoy, Shakib, Mahmudullah, Jaker, Rishad, Mahedi. Tanzim, Mustafizur

India: Rohit, Kohi, Pant, Surya, Dube, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Kuldeep, Bumrah, Arshdeep

