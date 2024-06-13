Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Lose Third Wicket At 71 Runs Against Netherlands

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2024 | 09:10 PM

The both teams are quite excited for today’s 27th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Kingstown.

KINGSTOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2024) Bangladesh lost their third wicket 71 runs while batting against the Netherlands in the 27th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Kingstown ground on Thursday.

The match started late as toss got delayed due to sudden rain at Kingstown.

However, Netherland, later, won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh .

This is the second match for both teams in Group D. Bangladesh is in second place with 2 points while the Netherlands is in third place with 2 points due to a lower run rate.

ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Squads:

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das (wk), 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Taskin Ahmed 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Netherlands: 1 Michael Levitt, 2 Max O'Dowd, 3 Vikramjit Singh, 4 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 5 Scott Edwards (capt, wk), 6 Bas de Leede, 7 Logan van Beek, 8 Tim Pringle, 9 Aryan Dutt, 10 Paul van Meekeren, 11 Vivian Kingma

