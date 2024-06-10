ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh To Face South Africa Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 10, 2024 | 02:12 PM
The match will start at half past seven in the evening.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2024) the ICC T20 World Cup in New York, Bangladesh will face South Africa today.
The both sides are quite determined to take on each other.
