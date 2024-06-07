Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Canada Claims First Win By Beating Ireland

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 07, 2024 | 07:15 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Canada claims first win by beating Ireland

Ireland could not chase the target set by Canada in the 13th match of ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at ground in the New York.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2024) Canada claimed their first win of the event by defeating Ireland by 12 runs in the 13th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday.

Ireland's captain Paul Stirling won the toss and invited Canada's captain to bat first.

Batting first, Canada scored 137 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Nicholas Curtin was the top scorer with 49 runs, while Shreyas Movva made 37, Pargat Singh 18, and Aaron Johnson 14 runs.

For Ireland, Craig Young and Barry McCarthy took 2 wickets each, while Mark Adair and Gareth Delany each claimed one wicket.

It may be mentioned here that this was the second match for both Ireland and Canada in the tournament.

Ireland had previously lost to India, and Canada had been defeated by the USA in their first match.

Playing XIs:

Ireland:

1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector/Ross Adair, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Josh Little, 11 Ben White.

Canada:

1 Aaron Johnson, 2 Navneet Dhaliwal, 3 Pargat Singh, 4 Nicholas Kirton, 5 Shreyas Movva (wk), 6 Dilpreet Bajwa, 7 Saad Bin Zafar (capt), 8 Dilon Heyliger, 9 Nikhil Dutta/Rishiv Joshi, 10 Kaleem Sana, 11 Jeremy Gordon.

