ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Canada Claims First Win By Beating Ireland
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 07, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Ireland could not chase the target set by Canada in the 13th match of ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at ground in the New York.
New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2024) Canada claimed their first win of the event by defeating Ireland by 12 runs in the 13th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday.
Ireland's captain Paul Stirling won the toss and invited Canada's captain to bat first.
Batting first, Canada scored 137 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Nicholas Curtin was the top scorer with 49 runs, while Shreyas Movva made 37, Pargat Singh 18, and Aaron Johnson 14 runs.
For Ireland, Craig Young and Barry McCarthy took 2 wickets each, while Mark Adair and Gareth Delany each claimed one wicket.
It may be mentioned here that this was the second match for both Ireland and Canada in the tournament.
Ireland had previously lost to India, and Canada had been defeated by the USA in their first match.
Playing XIs:
Ireland:
1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector/Ross Adair, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Josh Little, 11 Ben White.
Canada:
1 Aaron Johnson, 2 Navneet Dhaliwal, 3 Pargat Singh, 4 Nicholas Kirton, 5 Shreyas Movva (wk), 6 Dilpreet Bajwa, 7 Saad Bin Zafar (capt), 8 Dilon Heyliger, 9 Nikhil Dutta/Rishiv Joshi, 10 Kaleem Sana, 11 Jeremy Gordon.
Recent Stories
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana
Training workshop on budget session held
Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening bilateral economic ties: Jam Ka ..
DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee
Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain
Rain likely at various places:PMD
PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction
Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM
No electricity shortfall in IESCO
PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of China visit
More Stories From Sports
-
Sind, Baluchistan wins their first matches of PBCC blind cricket trophy 202424 minutes ago
-
7th edition of PBCC T20 blind cricket trophy kicks off in Abbottabad25 minutes ago
-
Gauff says lack of video replays in tennis 'ridiculous'25 minutes ago
-
Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departments3 hours ago
-
Ireland bowl against Canada in T20 World Cup2 hours ago
-
German court drops Zverev assault case as he contests French Open2 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets4 hours ago
-
Olympic torch lights up France ahead of the Paris Games2 hours ago
-
Advisor to CM inaugurates traditional cultural festival “Kaag” in Haripur7 hours ago
-
Treble-chasing Swiatek bids to extend French Open reign7 hours ago
-
Portugal's SL Benfica, Pakistan Football League team up to boost Pak sports economy13 hours ago
-
T20 WC: USA stuns Pakistan in thrilling Super Over upset14 hours ago