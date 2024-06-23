ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England Opt To Bowl First Against USA
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 23, 2024 | 07:24 PM
The both sides are quite excited to take on each other in 49th match at Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Bridgetown ground today.
BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2024) England on Sunday won the toss and elected to bowl first against the United States of America in the 49th match at the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
The match is being played at Bridgetown ground today.
England Captain Jos Buttler said, “Early morning start made the pitch a bit tacky,” adding that they are gearing up for the crucial stages now, and despite the quick turnaround, everyone is excited.
He also said, “We're bringing our full intensity today. It's going to be a tough game as the USA has played some fantastic cricket throughout the tournament, but we're thrilled for our first match against them,”.
USA Captain Aaron Jones commented, “I actually wanted to bowl first, but it's a good wicket, and we're going to play aggressively.
Let's see how we perform. We need to be more disciplined, and we've had a few meetings since the game against the West Indies. I'm looking forward to facing Jofra,”.
PLAYING XIs:
USA: 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Andries Gous (wk), 3 Nitish Kumar, 4 Aaron Jones (capt), 5 Corey Anderson, 6 Milind Kumar, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Nosthush Kenjinge, 9 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 10 Ali Khan, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar
England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid 11 Reece Topley
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From Sports
-
Pak athletes to participate in Children of Asia Games2 hours ago
-
Afghanistan creates a new history after defeating Australia by 21 runs4 hours ago
-
Rania, Nimra of Hazara Region to play in Asian Junior Women Squash5 hours ago
-
Portugal breeze past Turkey and into Euro 2024 knockout stage17 hours ago
-
Germany to 'play to win' despite possible Spain clash17 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update17 hours ago
-
Paul targets US number one spot against Musetti in Queen's final17 hours ago
-
Kuldeep, Pandya lead India to 50-run rout of Bangladesh at T20 World Cup17 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v Bangladesh T20 World Cup scores17 hours ago
-
Germany to 'play to win' despite possible Spain clash21 hours ago
-
Norris shrugs off McLaren fire to nab Spanish pole after 'best ever lap'21 hours ago
-
Tennis: Queen's ATP results -- collated21 hours ago