ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England Opt To Bowl First Against USA

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 23, 2024 | 07:24 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA

The both sides are quite excited to take on each other in 49th match at Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Bridgetown ground today.

BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2024) England on Sunday won the toss and elected to bowl first against the United States of America in the 49th match at the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The match is being played at Bridgetown ground today.

England Captain Jos Buttler said, “Early morning start made the pitch a bit tacky,” adding that they are gearing up for the crucial stages now, and despite the quick turnaround, everyone is excited.

He also said, “We're bringing our full intensity today. It's going to be a tough game as the USA has played some fantastic cricket throughout the tournament, but we're thrilled for our first match against them,”.

USA Captain Aaron Jones commented, “I actually wanted to bowl first, but it's a good wicket, and we're going to play aggressively.

Let's see how we perform. We need to be more disciplined, and we've had a few meetings since the game against the West Indies. I'm looking forward to facing Jofra,”.

PLAYING XIs:

USA: 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Andries Gous (wk), 3 Nitish Kumar, 4 Aaron Jones (capt), 5 Corey Anderson, 6 Milind Kumar, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Nosthush Kenjinge, 9 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 10 Ali Khan, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar

England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid 11 Reece Topley

