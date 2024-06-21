ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England Opt To Field First Against South Africa
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 21, 2024 | 08:38 PM
The both sides are quite determined to take on each other at Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet today.
GROS ISLET: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2024) England on Friday won the toss and chose to field first against South Africa in the 45th match of the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 stage
In the crucial Super 8 stage match of the T20 World Cup held at the Darren Sammy cricket Stadium, the England captain won the toss and invited South Africa to bat first.
Both the teams have won one match each in the Super 8 stage. The team that wins today's match will qualify for the semi-finals.
South Africa defeated the USA in their first Super 8 match, while England triumphed over the West Indies.
Playing XIs:
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markam, 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Ottneil Baartman, 11 Anrich Nortje
England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt, wk), 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Reece Topley
