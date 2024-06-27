ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first against India

(@Abdulla99267510)

The match has been stopped due to rain at the Providence Cricket Stadium in Guyana.

GUYANA: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2024) England on Thursday won the toss and elected to field against India in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2024.

In the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 held at the Providence Cricket Stadium in Guyana, the English cricket team captain, Jos Buttler, won the toss and invited India to bat first.

According to Pakistani time, the toss was supposed to take place at 7:00 PM, and the match was scheduled to start at 7:30 PM.

However, due to rain, the match could not start at the scheduled time. The toss took place at 8:10 PM, and the match began at 8:45 PM.

The winning team from this match will face South Africa in the final.

Previously, South Africa reached the final for the first time by easily defeating Afghanistan by 9 wickets in the first semi-final.

border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 20px; line-height: 30px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; color: #101010; word-break: break-word;">border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: inherit; line-height: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background: transparent;">PLAYING XIs:

border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 20px; line-height: 30px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; color: #101010; word-break: break-word;">border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: inherit; line-height: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background: transparent;">India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background: transparent; text-decoration-line: none; color: #000000 !important;" href="https://www.urdupoint.com/en/latest-news/virat-kohli.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Virat Kohli, 3 border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background: transparent; text-decoration-line: none; color: #000000 !important;" href="https://www.

urdupoint.com/en/latest-news/rishabh-pant.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background: transparent; text-decoration-line: none; color: #000000 !important;" href="https://www.urdupoint.com/en/latest-news/suryakumar-yadav.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background: transparent; text-decoration-line: none; color: #000000 !important;" href="https://www.urdupoint.com/en/latest-news/hardik-pandya.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background: transparent; text-decoration-line: none; color: #000000 !important;" href="https://www.urdupoint.com/en/latest-news/kuldeep-yadav.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 20px; line-height: 30px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; color: #101010; word-break: break-word;">border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: inherit; line-height: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background: transparent;">England : 1 border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background: transparent; text-decoration-line: none; color: #000000 !important;" href="https://www.urdupoint.com/en/latest-news/jos.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks/Ben Duckett, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background: transparent; text-decoration-line: none; color: #000000 !important;" href="https://www.urdupoint.com/en/latest-news/livingstone.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Livingstone, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background: transparent; text-decoration-line: none; color: #000000 !important;" href="https://www.urdupoint.com/en/latest-news/rashid.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rashid, 11 Chris Jordan/Reece Topley.