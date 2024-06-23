ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England Reach Semi-finals After Beating USA
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 23, 2024 | 07:24 PM
England chased down the target of 116 runs given by the United States without losing any wickets by the 10th over.
BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2024) England on Sunday defeated the United States by 10 wickets to qualify for the semi-finals in the ninth match of the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.
In the Super Eight stage match held at Kensington Oval Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados, England’s captain Jos Buttler won the toss and invited the USA captain Aaron Jones to bat first.
England’s Innings
England chased down the target of 116 runs given by the United States without losing any wickets by the 10th over. Jos Buttler remained not out, scoring 83 runs off 38 balls while Phil Salt played an unbeaten inning of 25 runs off 21 balls.
England became the first team from Group 2 to reach the semi-finals.
USA’s Innings
Earlier, batting first, the entire USA team was all out for 115 runs in the 19th over. The innings started with Steven Taylor and Andries Gous, but the partnership did not last long as Steven Taylor was out for 12 and Andries Gous for 8 runs.
Among the other players, Nitish Kumar scored 30, captain Aaron Jones 10, Corey Anderson 29, Melind Kumar 4, and Harmeet Singh 21 runs. Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, and Saurabh Netravalkar returned to the pavilion without scoring any runs.
For England, Chris Jordan took 4 wickets in one over with 5 balls, securing his third hat-trick in the event. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid each took 2 wickets, and Reece Topley took 1 wicket.
PLAYING XIs:
USA: 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Andries Gous (wk), 3 Nitish Kumar, 4 Aaron Jones (capt), 5 Corey Anderson, 6 Milind Kumar, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Nosthush Kenjinge, 9 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 10 Ali Khan, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar
England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid 11 Reece Topley
