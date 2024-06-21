ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The match will start at 7:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia in the Super 8 stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

GROS ISLET: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2024) England is set to face South Africa at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Friday (today) in Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The match will commence at 7:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

The pitch is known for its good bounce and carry, along with some grip that has favored spinners, as demonstrated in England's match against the West Indies.

The weather forecast indicates rain over the weekend, but Friday is expected to be clear and humid, with temperatures peaking at 31 degrees.

Playing XIs:

England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt, wk), 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Mark Wood / Chris Jordan, 11 Reece Topley

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markam, 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Tabraiz Shamsi/Ottneil Baartman, 11 Anrich Nortje