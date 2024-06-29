Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final Match: India Decide To Bat First Against South Africa

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 29, 2024 | 07:16 PM

The both teams are quite excited to show amazing performance to lift the trophy of the much-awaited final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Bridgetown stadium today.

BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) India on Saturday won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa in the final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The rain threat is there as it could affect the much-awaited clash between India and South Africa.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match

Playing XIs:

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 David Miller, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Heinrich Klaasen 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi/Ottneil Baartman

