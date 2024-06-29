ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final Match: India Decide To Bat First Against South Africa
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 29, 2024 | 07:16 PM
The both teams are quite excited to show amazing performance to lift the trophy of the much-awaited final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Bridgetown stadium today.
BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) India on Saturday won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa in the final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
The both teams are excited to show amazing performance to lift the trophy in the final clash.
The rain threat is there as it could affect the much-awaited clash between India and South Africa.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match
Playing XIs:
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 David Miller, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Heinrich Klaasen 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi/Ottneil Baartman
Recent Stories
LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..
10 shops sealed for encroachment
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today
PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher
Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: UN agency
Minister for monitoring quality of value added urea products
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan team to feature in AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 20252 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today3 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow19 hours ago
-
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow20 hours ago
-
Tennis: Eastbourne International WTA results23 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed move in Para Archery World Ranking Event final23 hours ago
-
France makes multibillion-euro gamble on Olympic gold24 hours ago
-
Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France24 hours ago
-
Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 41 day ago
-
Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years1 day ago
-
Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships finals1 day ago
-
Interfaith peace sports festival concludes in Hafizabad1 day ago